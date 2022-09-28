How Can Donald Trump Call Anyone Fat?

Maybe an elephant or a hippopotamus. Okay. But another guy? The other guy would have to be beyond obese. No one knows what's hidden behind the podium. However, Donald Trump is calling Florida's governor Ron DeSantis FAT. He also called DeSantis phony and whiny.

Of the three — fat, phony, and whinny— fat seems to be the most insulting, mainly coming from another FAT man.

'I may be FAT, but at least I have my hair."

Gentlemen! Please. This isn't a schoolyard at a grammar school.

"Trump started it. I minded my own business, trafficking asylum seekers out of Texas and up to Martha's Vineyard, and then this jealous, disgraced, twice impeached, sleaze bag, loser started calling me bad names."

Once palsy—walsy, finishing one another's sentences, trying to hug bellies in the way, they are now at odds. DeSantis is eyeing the White House in 2024, as is Donald Trump if Trump isn't serving time in the other House, also known as the Slammer.

Besides eyeing the White House in 2024, DeSantis is raising far more millions than Donald, and there is the rub. De Santis also doesn't have as much garbage as Trump. So there you have it: Two Republican presidential candidates made in heaven!

So Trump calls DeSantis fat, phony, and whiny!

A phony is anyone who uses the bone spur excuse to dodge service during the Vietnam war. He could have signed up as a conscientious objector. As for whinny? Look who's been hollering and raising millions, without proof since November 2020, that the election was stolen from him.

Yes! Donald Trump.

