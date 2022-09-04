Walmart Has Run Out of Stormy Daniels Designer String Bikini Panties

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - (Celebrity Satire) - The largest retail store in the world, Walmart has just announced that it has run out of their number one selling item; The Stormy Daniels Designer String Bikini Panties.

A rep for the Arkansas giant said that the Stormy Panties, are the biggest seller in the chain's 60-year history, even surpassing The Marilyn Monroe Bobblehead Doll and The Sofia Vergara Maracas.

Bedroom Pillow Talk reporter Carolina Chipotle spoke with Ms. Daniels at a pizza restaurant in Brooklyn and Stormy told her that she will soon be filming commercials for the sexy string bikini panties, which will be shown on all NFL football games.

Meanwhile the Trumpturd (Don The Con) still insists that he does not know Stormy, has never met her, and has no idea what her pussy looks like.