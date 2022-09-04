Walmart Has Run Out of Stormy Daniels Designer String Bikini Panties

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 4 September 2022

image for Walmart Has Run Out of Stormy Daniels Designer String Bikini Panties
Stormy modeling a pair of her #1 selling Stormy Daniels Designer String Bikini Panties.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - (Celebrity Satire) - The largest retail store in the world, Walmart has just announced that it has run out of their number one selling item; The Stormy Daniels Designer String Bikini Panties.

A rep for the Arkansas giant said that the Stormy Panties, are the biggest seller in the chain's 60-year history, even surpassing The Marilyn Monroe Bobblehead Doll and The Sofia Vergara Maracas.

Bedroom Pillow Talk reporter Carolina Chipotle spoke with Ms. Daniels at a pizza restaurant in Brooklyn and Stormy told her that she will soon be filming commercials for the sexy string bikini panties, which will be shown on all NFL football games.

Meanwhile the Trumpturd (Don The Con) still insists that he does not know Stormy, has never met her, and has no idea what her pussy looks like.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
PantiesStormy DanielsWalmart

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more