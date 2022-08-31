Britney Spears Autographs One of Her Favorite Bras And a Pair of Her Panties And Presents Them To President Biden

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 31 August 2022

image for Britney Spears Autographs One of Her Favorite Bras And a Pair of Her Panties And Presents Them To President Biden
"I'm 40, but I feel and look like I'm only19." -BRITNEY SPEARS

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Britney Spears says that one of her greatest thrills ever, was when she voted for President Biden.

Spears even placed a Las Vegas bet that Biden would kick the Trumpturd's ass, and as a result she won $1.7 million.

When she called up POTUS to tell him about her presidential bet, he told her that like it says in Eclectic 17:6, "The good shall always defeat the bad because the bad are bad and the good are truly darn good."

Joey, as his close friends call him, asked Britney if she would mind autographing any intimate item of a personal nature.

Spears remarked that if he wanted she would be willing to autograph one of her bras and FedEx it to him.

The president replied, "Why yes, Brit. That would be so nice of you and you have no idea the gigantic as hell smile that would put on this dude's face."

Britney said she was so flattered that she is going to also throw in a pair of her size 5 autographed crotchess string bikini panties.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

