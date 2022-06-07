The Deliciously Sexy Actress Elizabeth Hurley Sells A Pair of Her Crotchless Panties For $6,000

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

VAG VAG ISLAND - (Satire News) - The beautiful actress from the Austin Powers movies, Elizabeth Hurley has stated that a Saudi prince has just purchased a pair of her magenta-colored crotchless size 5 panties for $6,000.

The Saudi prince invited Lizzy to spend a week at his private Pacific Ocean island resort Vag Vag, which is located 69 miles north of Hawaii.

An assistant to Ms. Hurley, spoke to Lizzy's 20-year-old son Damian, who also happens to be her personal assistant as well as her official photographer.

Damian recently told Anderson Cooper that he figures he has taken at least 17,000 photos of his erotically sexy mom; including 15,804 of her in various skimpy swimsuits.

Liz notes that Damian has told her on many occasions that he does not see her as his mom, but instead he sees her as his "Gold Mine."

SIDENOTE: Liz Hurley is getting ready to go into the recording studio and record a duet with Rod Stewart titled, "We Were In Bed Just Foot Bumping The Night Away Wink-Wink."