New Donald Trump Commemorative Coin is Fake Gold, But Looks Real.

The fanatically loyal Trump Group that did the Border Wall financial scam, are out of prison now, and have issued a new Donald Trump commemorative coin.

It is of Trump, in happier times, with Stormy Daniels on his knee.

(Back before she extorted money from him, by threatening to go to the press-when he was campaigning for president.)

Those were the carefree days, the pussy grabbing, but none was needed with Ms. Daniels, and forcibly romancing pretty ladies in retail store dressing rooms, on airlines etc.

Anyway, it is a beautiful coin, made of brass, with a 1-500th inch coating of gold. Looks totally real, you would never know it is all cheap base metal.