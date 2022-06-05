New Donald Trump Commemorative Coin is Fake Gold, But Looks Real.

Funny story written by UncleDale

Sunday, 5 June 2022

image for New Donald Trump Commemorative Coin is Fake Gold, But Looks Real.
In God we trust. Bigly.

The fanatically loyal Trump Group that did the Border Wall financial scam, are out of prison now, and have issued a new Donald Trump commemorative coin.

It is of Trump, in happier times, with Stormy Daniels on his knee.

(Back before she extorted money from him, by threatening to go to the press-when he was campaigning for president.)

Those were the carefree days, the pussy grabbing, but none was needed with Ms. Daniels, and forcibly romancing pretty ladies in retail store dressing rooms, on airlines etc.

Anyway, it is a beautiful coin, made of brass, with a 1-500th inch coating of gold. Looks totally real, you would never know it is all cheap base metal.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
coinsDonald TrumpStormy Daniels

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more