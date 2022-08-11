Stormy Daniels Said That Trump Called Her Up And Told Her That He Needs One of Her Hard-Hitting Spankings

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 11 August 2022

image for Stormy Daniels Said That Trump Called Her Up And Told Her That He Needs One of Her Hard-Hitting Spankings
Stormy told Anderson Cooper that "Lard Belly" Trump has little hands, little fingers, and a little bitty dick.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Stormy Daniels has said that the man who loved to get spanked by her with a rolled up copy of The Wall Street Journal has been texting her at least a dozen times a day.

Daniels told a reporter with The Baltimore Beacon Star Newspaper that the man whom she nicknamed The Trumpturd, told his goofy son Eric to tell her that he still has the hots for her, and that he will pay her whatever she wants for her to spank him like she used to do in the early days of their boinking sessions.

Stormy recently told Anderson Cooper that the dysfunctional perv, once mentioned to her that he would rather grab her pussy than any other pussy; including Melania's, Hope's, Marjorie's, Kellyanne's, Maria's, and Ivanka's. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

