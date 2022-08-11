Kim Kardashian and Bradley Cooper To Star In The Movie, "Donald & Melania And His 34,000 Damn Lies"

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - LaLaLand Daily's Macadamia Honeysuckle, has just broken the story that Kim Kardasian and Bradley Cooper have agreed to star in a movie about Donald and Melania Trump.

The film is a Mountain Peak Pictures production in association with Sky Castle Films.

The motion picture is based on the award-winning book by Dingus P. Librowitz, titled "Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump Is Without a Doubt One Totally Fucked Up Douche Bag."

The book held the #1 position on The National Book List of Top Books for a record-setting 17 weeks.

Librowitz, no relations to the noted Librowitz family from Boston, said that he is now planning a follow up book which is tentatively titled, "The Trumpturd Knows That He Is On His Way To Sing Sing Prison."

The film's producer is noted Italian producer/director Vilandro Gorianzanni, who noted that the motion picture will have a stellar cast including Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump, Matt Damon as Donald "Dopey" Trump Jr., Leonardo DiCaprio as Eric "Goofy" Trump, Jamie Foxx as LeBron James, and Nicole Kidman will be portraying Trump's long-time 'side piece' Stormy Daniels.

SIDENOTE: The Film will be shot in location in Washington D.C., in Baltimore, and by special permission from Melania Trump, at Manhattan's Trump Tower.