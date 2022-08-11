Reviews for "Joker 2" Already Written

After being one of the biggest movies of 2019, Joker is receiving a sequel. So far, rumors are circulating that the film will be a musical with Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn. Not a lot of details are known right now – no BTS pics, only vague details about the plot. But certain people know just enough to write negative reviews already.

Just as these people wrote their reviews for the first Joker before they actually saw it, many of these people will likely just hit ctrl-c and ctrl-v on said reviews. For anyone who’s forgotten, here’s a recap of their ongoing complaints:

The Joker is a bad role model because Hollywood has spent years providing good role models like Walter White, Sgt. Hartman, Don Draper, Alex DeLarge, among others. In short, the complaint basically boils down to the sententious moralizing people used to make fun of before it confirmed their biases.

Many people on social media still spam their timeline with Arthur Fleck’s rhetoric. It’s sort of like how certain people tell anyone who will listen their power fantasies regarding Jeff Daniels’s America speech, Paul Rudd’s Starbucks rant, and Kenny Powers in general

Todd Phillips just ripped off Taxi Driver and King of Comedy. Fortunately, they’re perfectly okay with Avengers: Endgame copying homework from Back to the Future Part II.

The film is a dark, serious take on a character from comics. Logan primed that pump. Also, there has been the dark, edgy take on Archie and a serious revamp of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, both of which sound more like SNL skits.

Todd Phillips is a jerk who says mean things on social media, uses a song from another bad person, made a bunch of bad movies, breathes wrong, he ties women to railroad tracks, sells poison milk to school kids, didn’t rewind VHS tapes back when Blockbuster existed, and once used a Canadian quarter.

It spawned “We live in a society.” That was an entirely different movie and an entirely different iteration of the character, but guilt by association. Especially when that association is with Zack Snyder – the other cause of all misery and woe that ever has or ever will happen.



Excerpts from these reviews include gems like, “That J-Word movie (Yes, someone called it that) is bad because it’s about toxic incels and incels like it. It’s like how American History X and Blazing Saddles are pro-racism for the same reasons!

“The movie is clearly saying he belongs with Zazie Beats after he stalks her. He can’t tell jokes, but the movie really thinks he should be a comedian. Not to mention he literally smashes glass with his head. And apparently, he turns into a werewolf. At least, that’s what the Cracked article I read claimed.”

“I’ve known so many people like J*ker (Have you figured out that these writers are such good people they won’t even say “Joker”). Like, I saw a tweet from someone who shared a Reddit post about a Youtube video where someone said they got a mean Tumblr post from a toxic fan.”

One review claimed, “Joker is just a religious experience for Juggalos.” Besides being a complete non-sequitur, apparently, beta male bullying is now a social cause.

Many of these haters are baffled that Joker is getting a sequel at all, despite the movie making around a billion dollars. Perhaps, it’s time to explain to them that even when they go to a theater to hate-watch a movie, the movie still makes money.

There is one cold comfort for the haters. This time, they’re hoping to finally see the riots and body count they could scapegoat on the film. Any news is coinciding with the recent announcement that Batgirl has been shelved. There are probably lots of people who want to see Joker 2, but naturally, Joker and Zack Snyder are getting all the blame. And for some reason, so is Bernie Sanders.

This is a growing trend, as all three have been blamed for the following: