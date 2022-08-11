The FBI Agents Who Raided Mar-a-Lago Found 87 McDonalds Big Mac Wrappers Underneath Donald Trump's Bed - They Did NOT Touch Them!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 11 August 2022

"All of the predatorial racist's lies have destroyed 75% of his brain cells." -DR. YANG FU FI

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - The New York Sunshine Observer Newspaper is calling the August raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago Complex "The Raid of The Century."

Reporter Carmine Catalino writes that for all of those die-hard, tunnel vision followers of the biggest racist in American history, it is now clear that their "Pied Piper of Pussygrabbingville" is not above the law, not by any stretch of the imagination.

The FBI has just shown the man who has dozens and dozens of nicknames including "Don The Con," "The Mar-a-Lago Liar," "Rhino Ass," and "Donald The Has Been" that his days of acting like a self-appointed king are gone, long gone like Madonna's popularity.

Catalino reports that he got it from an inside Mar-a-Lago source that when the Trump mansion was raided by FBI agents and well as by members of The Green Berets, they found a total of 87 McDonalds Big Mac wrappers underneath the Predatorial Nazi's bed.

Trump told his one and only TV friend Greg "The Rodent" Gutfeld that he has no idea how the Big Mac wrappers got under his bed, and he further said that he has never heard of McDonalds, Big Macs, or Stormy Daniels.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: Trump is a real work of art...racist, predatorial art.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpFBI Raid On Mar-a-Lago

