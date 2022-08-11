Barron Trump Admits That He's Addicted To McDonalds Big Mac Burgers - Like Father, Like Son

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The youngest and most decent son of Melania and Donaldo Trump, Barron, appeared on "The View."

He was asked by head host Whoopie Goldberg if he enjoys being a member of the Trump family.

The 15-year-old who towers over his racist father and his party girl mom, replied that he has hated being a Trump ever since his father socked him on his nose for feeding one of his dad's Big Mac burgers to their pet kangaroo, "Mr. Hoppity."

Sunny Hostin asked Barron if his father does anything to get that orange complected complexion that he is noted for.

Barron giggled and said that no one except for his mom, his step sister Ivanka, and Hope Hicks know that his dad uses a product called Trudy's Orange Face Rubbing Salve in order to get that orange tint all over his face.

"And exactly why on this green earth does your nazi-loving dad do that?" asked Ana Navarro, a Republican who hates Trump even more than Rosie O'Donnell does.

"Miss Navarro," Barron replied, "Your guess is as good as mine. I have no fucking idea why my mean, evil, hatemonger father does what he does."

The youngest Trump, did want to let the ladies of "The View" and all of their viewers know, that he hates to admit it, but there is just ONE area where he is EXACTLY like his sperm donor father.

Barron put his head down and he remarked that he, like his father is addicted to McDonalds Big Mac burgers.