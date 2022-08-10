Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump Is Subpoenaed By The State of New York and He Pleads The Fifth 883 Times!!!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 10 August 2022

image for Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump Is Subpoenaed By The State of New York and He Pleads The Fifth 883 Times!!!
"Trump looks like a punching bag with ugly-ass hair." -HOWARD STERN

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The Cosmos News Service stated that The Pied Piper of The Potomac (i.e. Trump), has gone from having 19 million supporters to only having 5 or 600.

CNS reporter Amanda Aquatina was in the courthouse, and she said that Trump looked like he had been beat about the face with a sackful of bowling balls.

His hair was unkempt, his nose looked like the nose of the alcohol-addicted comedian W.C. Fields, and his shirt was actually turned inside out.

Miss Aquatina said that when he was asked a question, he immediately jumped all over the lawyer for the state. Judge Quantaneesha Jackson, told him to shut his spit-dribbling mouth and just answer yes or no.

Trump tried to explain some of his habitual bullshit, but Judge Jackson told him that he was not sitting in his Mar-a-Lago mansion where he can act like a fucking king or even like the all-controlling grand wizard of the KKK.

"Lard Belly" Trump then proceeded to plead the fifth, 883 times, even when he was asked by the judge if he wanted to take a two-minute break so he could go and drain his "Lap Acorn" (penis).

SIDENOTE: Trump's former attorney general, Bill Barr noted that the reason why "Plump Trump" who is now up to 345¼ pounds pleaded the fifth 883 times, is because the Nazi-looking, riot-inciting bastard is as GUILTY-AS-SHIT!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump

