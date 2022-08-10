Trump Takes The 5th — No Surprise.

Donald Trump took The 5th and took it over 440 times when questioned by the New York Attorney General's office. Translation: Means every question that he was asked by the Attorney General's office might, could, would, maybe incriminate him.

At least he didn't refuse to answer questions because of his bone-spur injuries. Bone-spurs got him out of serving in Vietnam. Taking The 5th might get him out of serving any time in the slammer.

Republican lawmakers are setting their hair on fire in protest over the FBI's legal search for stolen property belonging to the National Archive.

Guys, since when is stealing government property okay with Republican lawmakers?

House and Senate Republicans act as though the FBI broke into Mar-a-Lago, guns blazing, smoke bombs thrown to the floor, cuffed everyone, kicked everyone out, tore into mattresses and sofas while holding a knee on Donald Trump's neck for nine minutes.

Republicans announce, "This has never before happened to a former US President."

Guys, the US has never before had a crook for President. The search produced four additional boxes of Top Secret classified government property.

What do you expect from someone who bragged about grabbing pussy? And that you can get away with it if you're famous?

Are MAGA people okay with that? Is it alright if Trump did that to your daughter? Would MAGA people protest?

This is the same Donald Trump who sided with Vladimir Putin instead of the seven US Security Agencies who found Putin interfered in the 2016 election. Are MAGA people okay with that, too? Sure Trump found it easy to side with Putin.

But maybe he should have taken The 5th.

