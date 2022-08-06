Trump Finally Admits That He Did Not Make America Great - He Just Made It More Racist

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 6 August 2022

Stormy recently said that her affair with Donald Trump made her a very rich woman.

LAS VEGAS - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz is reporting that Donald Trump traveled to Las Vegas, where he secretely met up with his old "Bed Babe," Stormy Daniels.

DJT tried to be extremely secretive about his visit to the "Spanker" as he nicknamed her.

But having a beer belly that looks likes he's hiding three throw pillows underneath his shirt, it is kinda hide for him to be discreet.

Trump reportedly confided to Stormy that he now realizes in his heart of heart and belly of bellies that he definitely did not make America great like he likes to brag every 27 minutes.

Stormy agreed with him and added that what he did do was to make America racist as hell.

DJT shook his head, grabbed Stormy's tits, and agreed that he hopes that all of the black people forgive him for his having been the biggest fucked up racist in the history of damn racists.

And with that Stormy got dressed, she combed her disheveled hair, and she put the $20,000 in her purse and said, "See ya next time Spanky."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMAGARacism

