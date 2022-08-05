Info Wars Alex "Fat Frog" Jones Throws Trump Under The Bus By Saying The Trumptard Brainwashed Him

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 5 August 2022

image for Info Wars Alex "Fat Frog" Jones Throws Trump Under The Bus By Saying The Trumptard Brainwashed Him
"The fat fuckhead is certifiably crazy as shit!" - DONALD TRUMP

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The turdhead behind Info Wars, Alex Bonnie Jones, is now crawfishing better than the best back-pedaling crawfish in history.

The certified human asshole who can spew more fucking lies in just two minutes than even the best damn liar can in two hours is now playing a different tune on his mouth organ.

And now, the once Trumpturd kiss ass is crying like a new-born baby that his Nazi idol (DJT) brainwashed him and threw him under the bus.

So how fitting that one of the biggest (and fattest) conspiracy theorists in the nation is now getting his big, fat, lying ass handed to him by opposing lawyers in his lawsuit trial.

In fact, Jones got hit so much and damn hard, by his opposing lawyers, that he actually asked the judge if he could take a break to check his blood pressure because he felt hotter than a volcanic eruption.

The judge grinned and told him to to stop acting like a spineless wimp like his fellow shitheads, Teddy "Dracula" Cruz and Josh "The Girly Girl" Hawley.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Alex JonesDonald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more