Info Wars Alex "Fat Frog" Jones Throws Trump Under The Bus By Saying The Trumptard Brainwashed Him

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The turdhead behind Info Wars, Alex Bonnie Jones, is now crawfishing better than the best back-pedaling crawfish in history.

The certified human asshole who can spew more fucking lies in just two minutes than even the best damn liar can in two hours is now playing a different tune on his mouth organ.

And now, the once Trumpturd kiss ass is crying like a new-born baby that his Nazi idol (DJT) brainwashed him and threw him under the bus.

So how fitting that one of the biggest (and fattest) conspiracy theorists in the nation is now getting his big, fat, lying ass handed to him by opposing lawyers in his lawsuit trial.

In fact, Jones got hit so much and damn hard, by his opposing lawyers, that he actually asked the judge if he could take a break to check his blood pressure because he felt hotter than a volcanic eruption.

The judge grinned and told him to to stop acting like a spineless wimp like his fellow shitheads, Teddy "Dracula" Cruz and Josh "The Girly Girl" Hawley.