Due To Trump's Success With His Taco Food Truck, He Now Has a Hot Dogs Food Truck

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 6 August 2022

Trump said that his new hot dogs fast food truck is doing damn good.

THE BRONX, New York - (Satire News) - Donald Trump says that he is extremely proud of himself, as his Taco Food Truck (in Brooklyn) has been an overwhelming success.

Trump told a reporter for The New York Sun Observer, that his Taco Truck is averaging $127,000 a day.

DJT noted that the biggest seller on his Taco Truck is the Lobster Tacos, closely followed by the Sushi Tacos.

He remarked that every penny that his Taco Truck brings in will go toward his 2024 Presidential Campaign Fund.

Trump, patted himself on the back as he said that he now has a second food truck which will operate in The Bronx.

The new food truck will strictly sell hot dogs in a neighborhood (The Bronx) which is one of the biggest hot dog eating meccas in the entire country.

Trump told Maria Bartiromo, with Fox News, that if she stops by his hot dog fast food truck he will see to it that she gets a free hot dog along with all the trimmings mustard, relish, sauerkraut, and upon request Pancho Villa Deluxe Hot-as-Hell Hot Sauce.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

