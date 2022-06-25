NEW UNI, Ukraine - (Satire News) - The heavy metal band, Pussy Riot, which is the music world's top Russian female band, has made it clear time after time, that they hate Vladimir Nikata Putin, with every fiber in their cotton tampons.

The three musicians in the band are Muffin (lead guitar and lead vocals), Hooha (bass guitar), and Beaver (drums).

The anti-Russia band recently performed at a standing room only concert in Yankee Stadium, to benefit the soldiers and the people of Ukraine, in their fight against the SOB devil himself, Putshitski, as the girls call the Russian midget dictator.

Pussy Riot's most recent song, is presently riding the music charts at #4 with a bullet. The song is titled, "I Wouldn't Let Putin Touch My Pussy For All The Fucking Gold In Fort Knox."

Lead singer and guitarist Muffin, noted that four of the band's biggest fans are Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth, Ringo Starr, and Khloe Kardashian.

SIDENOTE: The band is scheduled to go on a 13-city tour of Peru in October.