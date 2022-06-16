England's PM Boris Johnson Has Directed The 889th Supreme Liverpool Artillery Division To Fight The Russians In Ukraine

LONDON - (Satire News) - In May, PM Johnson sent the 707th Queen's Elite Infantry Regiment to assist Ukraine in their fight against the barborous, evil, invading horde from Russia.

And now the prime minister has stated that he will be sending the famed 889th Supreme Liverpool Artillery Division to Ukraine to assist the 707th in knocking the 'shite' (or shit, as they say in America) out of the Ruskies.

Word out of Ukraine is that the 707th is bloomingly kicking the collective butts of Putin's troops, and a total of 9,802 have surrendered to the 707th, and are now awaiting transportation to Purple Primrose, Scotland, where they will be imprisoned in the infamous Bagpipes Prison.

Johnson stated that at Bagpipes, the Russian soldiers will be forced to make Scottish kilts, to brew Scottish Whisky, to sew Scottish bras, and to manufacture Scottish rugby balls.

He added that after a period of between 3 and 7 years, the communist scumbags will be returned to Russia on board the Scottish freighter, The Merry Scotswoman.

In a Non-Related Story. Queen Elizabeth has announced that her lad, Prince Charles is just about over his bout with Honkerlinicosus, which is a crotch disorder.