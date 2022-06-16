England's PM Boris Johnson Has Directed The 889th Supreme Liverpool Artillery Division To Fight The Russians In Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 June 2022

image for England's PM Boris Johnson Has Directed The 889th Supreme Liverpool Artillery Division To Fight The Russians In Ukraine
"People don't know this - but Boris actually wrote the words to 'Yellow Submarine.'" -RINGO STARR

LONDON - (Satire News) - In May, PM Johnson sent the 707th Queen's Elite Infantry Regiment to assist Ukraine in their fight against the barborous, evil, invading horde from Russia.

And now the prime minister has stated that he will be sending the famed 889th Supreme Liverpool Artillery Division to Ukraine to assist the 707th in knocking the 'shite' (or shit, as they say in America) out of the Ruskies.

Word out of Ukraine is that the 707th is bloomingly kicking the collective butts of Putin's troops, and a total of 9,802 have surrendered to the 707th, and are now awaiting transportation to Purple Primrose, Scotland, where they will be imprisoned in the infamous Bagpipes Prison.

Johnson stated that at Bagpipes, the Russian soldiers will be forced to make Scottish kilts, to brew Scottish Whisky, to sew Scottish bras, and to manufacture Scottish rugby balls.

He added that after a period of between 3 and 7 years, the communist scumbags will be returned to Russia on board the Scottish freighter, The Merry Scotswoman.

In a Non-Related Story. Queen Elizabeth has announced that her lad, Prince Charles is just about over his bout with Honkerlinicosus, which is a crotch disorder.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Boris JohnsonUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more