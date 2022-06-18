President Pussy Grabber Is In Trouble

Criminal evidence about President Pussy Grabber's action on January 6th is gushing out like water from a fire hose. The January 6th Committee did its work. Even his first daughter managed to drip out some wet evidence. But unfortunately, daddy was the Fire Chief who also ignited, stoked, fed, and poured gasoline on the fire, attempting to overthrow a legal election that almost destroyed the democracy of the United States.

"Go out and fight like hell to save your country," he ordered, wearing black leather gloves.

Something smelled even before the election. "If I lose this election," the Pussy Grabber predicted, "it'll be because the election was rigged."

That was like dropping a dead rat on a free election.

Even pal Vladimir Putin doesn't make that kind of prediction. Putin's opponents are either shot in the back, arrested and jailed, or fall out of windows. Goodbye competition. No prediction of a rigged election there. But lots of there, there.

When you invite a mob to go out and kill the Vice President of the United States and that mob hunts for that Vice President, chanting, Hang Mike Pence, that is a criminal offense.

Oh yes, even if the mob fails to locate and hang Mike Pence.

So President Pussy Grabber might start looking for a country without a United States Treaty of Extradition.

Or he could become the victim of a pussy grabber.

