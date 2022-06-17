A Sexy Scottish Spy Infiltrates The Kremlin And Says That Putin Groped Her

MOSCOW - (Satire News) - As if Vlady Nikita Putin doesn't have enough problems what with the Ukrainian army and the British army clobbering his communist troops left and right, now comes word about a sexy Scottish spy.

BuzzFuzz (Russia) reports that Putin is now being accused by a very hot, sensuously erotic lass from Scotland, of being groped on pretty much every square inch of her body.

The spy has been identified by a reporter with The Kremlin Voice, as Abigail Aberdeen of Applecross, Scotland.

Abby claims that she was merely sight-seeing the sights around the Kremlin, when Putin spotted her wearing the tightest halter top on the market.

Putty invited her to his mansion in the Kremlin where he put on a Frank Sinatra album and after three or six Vodka shots, he proceeded to grab her Scottish boobs, her Scottish ass, and her somewhat damp Scottish muffin.

Putin denies groping the woman from Scotland and insists that he really doesn't like Scottish women and adds that he is more into Swedish women.