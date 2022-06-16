Attorney General Bill Barr Says Trump Needs To Grow Some Balls And Accept The Fact That Joe Biden Kicked His Orange Ass

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 June 2022

image for Attorney General Bill Barr Says Trump Needs To Grow Some Balls And Accept The Fact That Joe Biden Kicked His Orange Ass
"Trump is so fucking messed up that his brain has turned to cottage cheese." -BILL BARR

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The US attorney general says he finally got sick and tired of hearing Trump tell lie, after lie, after lie, said that he finally decided to resign because Trump had turned into a dictator; a fucked up, racist, predatorial dictator.

AG Bill Barr told BuzzFuzz reporter Sonora Cahoots that his former boss, known as "The Cheeto-Faced Creep" managed to tell more damn lies in one week than the entire population of Indiana combined.

Barr told the Trumptard, at least seven times a day, that the election was 100% fair, and no one had stolen the election from him, and that he had to face the fact that the American people did not want to elect a douche bag peckerwood, who bragged about grabbing women by their pussies.

The former attorney general had more class, kindness, and fairness in his little finger than Trump The Nazi Lover had in his entire 338 pound fat, ugly, orange-colored body.

Right before Bill Barr resigned and left the White House he told Trumpy that he has to simply grow some balls, and realize that Joey Biden kicked his tangerine-colored butt, and that there was not even a hint of anyone cheating.

SIDENOTE: Pope Francisco has stated on many occasions that Trump is so mean, so evil, and so unreligious that he makes the hate-filled, nasty, creature Marjorie Taylor Greene look like a Vatican nun.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpJanuary 6Joseph BidenWilliam Barr

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more