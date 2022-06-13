Is It A No, No For Department Of Justice To Prosecute Trump?

Decisions, decisions! Should the Department of Justice prosecute Donald Trump? Orange will become the new blue suit and red tie.

Police killed a man trying to buy a pack of cigarettes with a suspected counterfeit $20.00 bill. So maybe Trump should be prosecuted for trying to overturn an election and destroy a democracy. Kind of big stuff.

Or doesn't the Department of Justice want to step on Trump’s toes? Do they believe he really had or has bone spurs?

People with natural bone spurs do not try to start insurrections or overturn elections. Bone spur people are kind of heart, vegetarians, gluten-free, low fat, decaf drinkers who would never advise anyone to grab a woman by the pussy.

Trump called for war, telling followers like the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers that they had to fight for their country. Tucker Carlson added, “Yeah!” Giuliani called it “Combat!”

Yes, indeed, let us hear an explanation by Donald Trump in a court of law and under oath what he meant by the big lie and the stolen election.

After all, he could be completely innocent, and shouldn't Trump be allowed to clear his name once in for all?

That would be more than what George Floyd received.

Read more by this author: