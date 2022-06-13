President Biden Calls Trump The Worst Human Being Since Attila The Hun

DOVER, Delaware - (Satire News) - The president was back in his hometown to visit his favorite cousin, Lindy Biden.

Lindy had just been elected President of the Delawareans For Biden In 2024.

POTUS praised his cousin for not being afraid to stand up to the NRA, Fox News, Pedophiles For Trump, Racist's For Trump, Steve "Road Map Face" Bannon, Ann "Trigger" Coulter, or The GOP Women Who Have Been Pussy Grabbed Guild.

Miss Biden, who has a master's degree in Synchronized Logistics from Solid State University in San Antonio, Texas, is also a first-degree black belt in Karate and she is the biggest collector of Hula Hoops on the entire east coast.

Lindy accompanied her Uncle Joey, as he spoke before a crowd estimated to be between 1,704 to 1,891, at a local Walmart parking lot.

President Biden thrilled the crowd when he referred to the Trumptard as the worst, most evil human being since the pillaging asshole, Attila The Hun.

SIDENOTE: Lindy is proud of the fact that she is constantly being confused with Jennifer Aniston.