Trump Swears Under Oath That He Has Never Ever Used The Words Hoax, Witchcraft, or Pussy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 15 June 2022

image for Trump Swears Under Oath That He Has Never Ever Used The Words Hoax, Witchcraft, or Pussy
"Trump looking like the low-life, evil, lying loser that everyone knows he is." -MITCH McCONNELL

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump finally responded to a senate subpoena and he testified at the Senate Condemnatory Hearing on The Evil Terrorist Assault of Jan. 6.

Trump was asked by Sen. Liz Cheney if he had ever lied. DJT responded by saying that it all depends on what her definition of lie is.

The senator from Wyoming told him that he wasn't at Mar-a-Lago, and to stop playing his effen childish games and answer the friggin question without asking another damn question.

She then asked him if he had ever used the words hoax, witchcraft, or pussy.

Trump paused for a few seconds, took a bite out of his Big Mac, and responded by saying that he has never, ever used those three words.

Sen. Cheney called him a damn, arrogant, bold-face liar.

Trump giggled and responded by saying "Sticks and stones..."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump

