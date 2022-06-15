Donald Trump Now Admits That Most Of His 30,000 Lies Came From Sean Hannity

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Melania Trump said that Sean's penis is WAY bigger than Donaldo's.

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - The Daily Dirt has just broken the story that the former "Golfer-in-Chief," (Trumpy) is now saying that his former kiss-ass buddy, Fox News host Sean "Fred Flintstone" Hannity is responsible for most of the 30,000 lies that came out of his orange lips.

The Trumptard told reporter Stormy Coin, that when he was living on Pennsylvania Avenue, Hannity would text him everynight at 11:15 pm and talk to him for as long as 45 minutes.

DJT revealed that Hannity would feed him lines about the Democrats which he (SH) had completely made up to keep stirring the pot of GOP fabrication.

Donaldo, as his soon to be ex-wife Melania calls him, remarked that sometimes the Fox puppet would feed him as many as 18 lies a night.

Some of the biggest lies that came from Hannity's warped, sophomoric brain were that no one in Mississippi had voted for Biden, VP Kamala Harris was born in Kenya, and Hilary Clinton flew to earth on a spaceship from Uranus.

SIDENOTE: Marjorie Taylor Greene recently told Don Lemon that the Trumptard's pee-pee looks a lot like a Vienna sausage; except not as big.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpSean Hannity

