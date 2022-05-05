A Transgendered Woman Wins The Miss Mississippi Beauty Pageant

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi - (Satire News) - The Mississippi Beauty Pageant has made, as they say in Brooklyn, history.

This year's beauty pageant featured 47 females and one transgender female, who as many in the audience said made the so called "Real" women look like black, brown, yellow, and white mulch.

A spokesperson for the pageant stated that Darleena Fizzdiddle, 25, won the talent contest with her drum rendition of Iron Butterfly's 16-minute drum solo epic "In A Gadda Da Vida."

Miss Fizzdiddle, who was born Darren Fizzdiddle, cut the drum solo down to 7 minutes and 18 seconds.

Fizzdiddle, who was born in x, Mississippi, also won the Miss Photogenic Event, when she posed semi-nude in a pair of very tight-fitting Daisy Duke short shorts.

But the surprise of the night came when after making the Top Five, Darleena was crowned 2022's Miss Mississippi.

SIDENOTE: Darleena was so excited she actually peed on stage, but she quickly apologized to the audience for not being able to control her transgendered bladder.