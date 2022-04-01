In an exclusive interview with this reporter today, "Alexa" revealed that she/he/it is sexless and has no gender.

This came after an innocent question from me asking what state had recently enacted a law prohibiting transgenders from competing in women's sports.

"Sorry, I can't answer that," was Alexa's reply.

That was the same answer given to every other question involving transgenders.

Alexa, however, did clarify he/she/it's own sex.

"I don't have a gender."

Whether Alexa was born this way or later removed all evidence of a gender is unclear.

When asked again, Alexa firmly insisted that "I don't have a sex."

Alexa's reluctance to discuss anything related to transgender issues extends to questions about state legislation, the boy and girl scouts, and the Sons of the American Legion.

The closest Alexa comes to revealing he/she/it's true orientation is when Alexa proudly announces that "I am an A. I," indicating that he/she/it is not human.

When asked if Amazpn's Jeff Bezos supports transgenders, Alexa claimed ignorance.

Amazon HQ, Seattle, WA. Woof Bluster with a SINful Report for Spoof International News.