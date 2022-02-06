Tons and Tons of Wisconsin Snow Mysteriously Shows Up In Mississippi

BULOXI, Mississippi – (Satire News) – The Mississippi Department of Law Enforcement is investigating into how in the hellacious hell, 343 tons of Wisconsin snow ended up in the delta state of Mississippi.

Capt. Amos Tuckerlicker, 62, with the MDLE, stated that the reason he knows the snow came from Wisconsin is because it smelled highly of cheese.

Tuckerlicker said that his 32 years of on-the-job training has really paid off, and made him, in his words, one of the best law enforcement officers in the south, and maybe in all of the USA.

The Captain noted that the snow arrived in Buloxi on a Union Pacific freight train consisting of 87 gondolas.

Meanwhile the Buloxi Police Department is checking the snow for signs of fingerprints, and if it is ascertained (deduced) that the snow did in fact come from the land of the Green Bay Packers, a bill will be sent to the state of Wisconsin.