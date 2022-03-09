One of The Most Beautiful Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Reveals That She’s Actually a He

DALLAS – (Satire News) – In a revelation that has stunned the NFL world, a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader has just announced that she is in fact a transgender.

The Sports Bet Gazette’s senior writer Zorro La Bamba broke the story about Staci Dinndabaca, 26, who has been a Cowboys cheerleader for two years.

Miss Dinny, as all of her fellow cheerleaders, football players, and hot dog vendors, call her, said that she could no longer hide the charade, and that her boyfriend Dr. Myron Myronowitz, a noted Dallas gynecologist suggested to her that she reveal her “Little Secret,” so to speak.

Staci, met with La Bamba at The Giggling Guacamole Restaurant in Irving, and they had a very nice chit chat.

La Bamba asked her if she had heard from team owner Jerry Jones. She replied that she hadn’t but noted that she had confided in one of the players, a linebacker, about her being a guy, who she said supports her 99.9%.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Dallas Cowboys organization has stated that they will be meeting with Miss Dinndabaca and possibly offering her a job in the Cowboys public relations department.

SIDENOTE: La Bamba stated that Staci commented that she was born to be a “Rah-Rah” girl, and she has no desire whatsoever to sit behind a desk. She remarked that she wants to continue to shake her pom-poms and cheer her sexy transgendered ass off.

[PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The Sports Bet Gazette will stay with the story and provide an update when one is available.]