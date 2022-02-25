A Transgender Woman Marries For The Seventh Time

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 25 February 2022

image for A Transgender Woman Marries For The Seventh Time
Amanda slipped on some wedding rice and ended up giving all the wedding goers a nice wedding dress upskirt shot.

SAUSALITO, California – (Satire News) – Local authorities believe that a transgender woman may have broken the 'times married' record for Northern Caifornia.

Amanda Barhuddle, who is only 32, recently got married for the seventh time.

Barhuddle is employed as a pole dancer at the Ten-Foot Pole Lounge in Sausalito.

She spoke with iRumors writer Vodka Vermicelli, and told her that two of her husbands were Caucasian, one was Latino, one was Black, one was Asian, one was Pisagovian, and her present husband is a Mescalero Apache, named Siting Pidgeon.

The new birde slipped on some celebratory wedding rice as she was coming out of the church. She did receive a slight bruise on her labia majora, but the emergency room doctor said that it should not hinder her wedding night boinking one bit. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Transgender

