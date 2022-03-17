TV Guide 17 March 2022

Funny story written by Sir Geoffroy Cockface

Thursday, 17 March 2022

image for TV Guide 17 March 2022
Another evening of quality entertainment

Here is the TV guide for Channel 8 on Thursday 17th March, 2022.

7:00pm. Quiz Bully
Three more contestants take on the Quiz Bully to see if they know more than him and his 20-volume encyclopedia.

7:30pm. The Patio Decorators
The decorators spruce up the patio of an unemployed lottery winner in Chaffinch St Cock.

8:00pm. Nigella's Meals For Men
This week, Nigella cooks a microwave lasagne and spills it all down her front.

8:30pm. The World's Fattest Geoffs
Piers Morgan meets three of fattest people in the world named Geoff.

9:00pm. Was Hitler Transphobic?
Documentary. Grayson Perry tries to find out the Fuhrer's preferred pronouns, and makes a surprising discovery about his attitudes towards transsexual bathroom choices.

10:00pm. The Omicron Variant (1983)
Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as a barbarian from space who must violently persuade a group of inbred yokels to follow simple medical advice.

1:20am. The Dictionary
Susie Dent reads pages from the Oxford English Dictionary. Tonight, fist to fudge.

5:00am. Close

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Arnold SchwarzeneggerHitlerNigella LawsonPiers MorganTVTv Guide

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more