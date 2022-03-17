TV Guide 17 March 2022

Here is the TV guide for Channel 8 on Thursday 17th March, 2022.

7:00pm. Quiz Bully

Three more contestants take on the Quiz Bully to see if they know more than him and his 20-volume encyclopedia.

7:30pm. The Patio Decorators

The decorators spruce up the patio of an unemployed lottery winner in Chaffinch St Cock.

8:00pm. Nigella's Meals For Men

This week, Nigella cooks a microwave lasagne and spills it all down her front.

8:30pm. The World's Fattest Geoffs

Piers Morgan meets three of fattest people in the world named Geoff.

9:00pm. Was Hitler Transphobic?

Documentary. Grayson Perry tries to find out the Fuhrer's preferred pronouns, and makes a surprising discovery about his attitudes towards transsexual bathroom choices.

10:00pm. The Omicron Variant (1983)

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as a barbarian from space who must violently persuade a group of inbred yokels to follow simple medical advice.

1:20am. The Dictionary

Susie Dent reads pages from the Oxford English Dictionary. Tonight, fist to fudge.

5:00am. Close