Can February get anymore exciting, now that Shakespeare and Hathaway is back on?

Well Hello there,

Mr Raymond Ving here again. You may remember me from my last column, Have You Seen My Spiraliser? or my other one My Chimp never painted a thing in his life, but here I am to tell you that February 2022 has just got a lot more exciting for me with the return of Shakespeare and Hathaway.

The first three series of this gem kept me entertained during the lockdown. I know I could have watched The West Wing, The Wire, or even the box set of Last of the Summer Wine, but these tales, starring that bloke from that thing, and that lady from Eastenders, and a few other people I recognise from Midsummer Murders and Wycliffe is the gem I was looking for.

Sebastien with his accents and costumes is a comedy creation right next to Hamlet. Watch it, you only have some of your own time to lose.