Can February get anymore exciting, now that Shakespeare and Hathaway is back on?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 17 February 2022

image for Can February get anymore exciting, now that Shakespeare and Hathaway is back on?
Light hearted froth on the TV? Where has it been all of my life??

Well Hello there,

Mr Raymond Ving here again. You may remember me from my last column, Have You Seen My Spiraliser? or my other one My Chimp never painted a thing in his life, but here I am to tell you that February 2022 has just got a lot more exciting for me with the return of Shakespeare and Hathaway.

The first three series of this gem kept me entertained during the lockdown. I know I could have watched The West Wing, The Wire, or even the box set of Last of the Summer Wine, but these tales, starring that bloke from that thing, and that lady from Eastenders, and a few other people I recognise from Midsummer Murders and Wycliffe is the gem I was looking for.

Sebastien with his accents and costumes is a comedy creation right next to Hamlet. Watch it, you only have some of your own time to lose.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
TV

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more