Irish Countdown cancelled after viewers ask, 'What's a vowel?'

A special St Patrick's Day edition of popular word quiz Countdown has been pulled off air after Channel RTE was inundated with calls from confused viewers asking what were these things called vowels that kept getting offered to contestants.

"It was alright to begin with," said viewer Tadhg Mahone of Cork. "There was a G, a V, an M and and H. I'd already made the word MHVG, which is of course pronounced 'byshe'... but then there were these other five weird symbols which completely ruined the game.

The gobsheens in Dictionary Corner were saying we could have had words like 'home' and 'game' if we'd used the strange vowel things, but you can't beat a good old word with five consonants in a row if you ask me."

When it was pointed out that the show was hosted by Dara O Briaiaiainn, a man with more vowels in his name than he's got shows on Dave, Tadhg grumbled, 'Ah well, he's one of those poncey celebrities, isn't he? It's different for them.'