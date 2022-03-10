Neighbours Actors Flocking to Stratford Upon Avon

Following the shock axing of the middle of the road snoozefest Neighbours, all of the cast are currently heading to Stratford Upon Avon to chance their arms at the bard's best-known plays.

Toadfish Rebecci said 'Alright, mate, I wanted to do some old Shakespeare, I hear he is a big hit with all of you poms. When can I meet the bloke?'

An actress who played Rebecca Songbird, a little-remembered character best known for her awful voice, and an affair with a travelling paperclip sales said 'If only I was forty years younger I would have been Juliet, but now I am stuck being some old crone bought in for comedy reasons'.

Another actor said she could have a go at playing Lady Macbeth to which she snootily replied 'Is this a dagger I see before me?'