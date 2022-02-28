The Ku Klux Klan Totally Agrees With Trump That Mitch “Turtle Face” McConnell Needs To Be Stripped of His Speaker-of-the-House Title

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 28 February 2022

image for The Ku Klux Klan Totally Agrees With Trump That Mitch “Turtle Face” McConnell Needs To Be Stripped of His Speaker-of-the-House Title
The KKK wants McConnell to resign or be stripped of his speaker-of-the-house position.

DUCK DUNG, Alabama – (Satire News) – The KKK has just issued an organizational memo stating that they are sick and tired of Mitch “The Bitch” McConnell attacking their beloved hero Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

Finius Finnstertuck, 53, who is the spokesperson for The Grand Knights of The Evening Mimosa of the KKK Alabama chapter, noted that Trump has more brains in his little finger than McConnell has in his entire 97-year-old body.

Word coming down from the KKK headquarters is that the entire Ku Klux Klan wants McConnell to be stripped from his speaker-of-the-house title.

They noted that if he does not step down willingly, then they will donate thousands of dollars to the Democratic candidate who will be running against Mitch “The Bitch” in the next state election.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpKKK

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more