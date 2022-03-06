Marjorie Taylor Greene and Oprah Winfrey Each Address The Rumor That They Are Having a Lesbionic Relationship

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The never-ending rumor mills have been working overtime lately.

And as of today, the biggest rumor in the nation is that Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene and multi-billionaire Oprah Winfrey are having a same-sex consensual sexual relationship.

According to BuzzFuzz, the two have been spotted holding hands near the Lincoln Monument.

They have also allegedly been seen making out in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box restaurant.

When BuzzFuzz reporter Tafetta Kixx asked Winfrey about the rumor, the rotund black lady replied, “Now ya lissen up here honey child, I has no damn innrest in dat ugly-as-chimp shit white skank, racist beatch ya hear?”

Meanwhile Marjorie Taylor Greene replied that she would jump at the fucking chance to have the hot, sexy, delicious-looking, rich-as-hell Miss O be her “Sugar Mama.”