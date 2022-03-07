U.S. Customs Officers In Laredo Discover 9 Pounds of Marijuana In a Woman’s Fake Ass

LAREDO, Texas – (Satire News) – The United States Department of Immigration and Customs has pretty much seen it all as far as individuals trying to smuggle illegal drugs into the U.S.

Laredo Sector Director Melody G. Ventinberry, 43, reported that customs agents at Laredo’s Eva Longoria International Bridge detained an extremely beautiful woman with an unusually humongous ass.

Female officers took her to a back room where they totally stripped her and found that she was wearing a fake butt apparatus.

When they cut open the fake foam ass, they found that the gorgeously sexy woman, had managed to stash 9 pounds of Durango Bango marijuana in her butt device.

Ventinberry noted that in her 17 years with the department, she has seen females stash drugs in their hoohas (pussies) and in their oogaboogas (anuses), but the fake butt is definitely a first.

SIDENOTE: The very attractive woman, who is a native of Guatemala, will be remanded to the Webb County Jail, where she will serve a 5 week sentence, and then she will be flown back to her hometown in Guatemala.