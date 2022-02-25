Iowa Has Become a Mecca For Guatemalan Drug Cartel Traffic

CORN SHUCK, Iowa – (Satire News) – As astounding as it may sound, the “Fly-Over” state of Iowa has become the new Mecca for drug trafficking.

An independent poll taken by the highly reputable Quinnipinni Polling Agency found that Iowa has now replaced California, Colorado, Florida, and Texas as the new inroad to the world of illegal drugs.

One of Guatemala’s biggest, most powerful cartels has entered Iowa and basically set up shop and is prospering beyond belief.

The governor of Iowa Kimameena Reynolds, has said that she is not going to put up with these Johnny-Come-Lately drug lords who think they can just waltz into the corn silo state and run rough shod over everyone.

Meanwhile word from one of Guatemala's most powerful cartels is that no one, not the president, not the vice-president, or not even Anderson Cooper is going to deter their right to make a dishonest living.