The Damn Good Reason Why Dubai’s Annual Camel Races Have Been Cancelled

DUBAI, India – (Satire News) – The yearly Dubai Camel Races have been cancelled due to the fact that four of the camels tested positive for hump enhancing drugs.

A spokesperson for the racing association noted that the camels appeared to look fine, but when veterinarians got close to them, they could clearly smell the hump enhancing drug Camelisticus Opistcameero.

Along with the smell, when the camels are under the influence of Cam-Opi , they tend to giggle uncontrollably at the slightest thing.

Meanwhile, the four camel owners will have their camels placed on a 13-month suspension, plus they well be hit with a $17,000 fine per camel.