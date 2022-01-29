The Damn Good Reason Why Dubai’s Annual Camel Races Have Been Cancelled

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 29 January 2022

image for The Damn Good Reason Why Dubai’s Annual Camel Races Have Been Cancelled
These are the four camels that failed their drug test.

DUBAI, India – (Satire News) – The yearly Dubai Camel Races have been cancelled due to the fact that four of the camels tested positive for hump enhancing drugs.

A spokesperson for the racing association noted that the camels appeared to look fine, but when veterinarians got close to them, they could clearly smell the hump enhancing drug Camelisticus Opistcameero.

Along with the smell, when the camels are under the influence of Cam-Opi, they tend to giggle uncontrollably at the slightest thing.

Meanwhile, the four camel owners will have their camels placed on a 13-month suspension, plus they well be hit with a $17,000 fine per camel.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CamelsDrugsDubai

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more