Three Female Members of The Polar Bear Club Were Hoping That The Frigid Waters Would Shrink Their Bodies

PILGRIM MUSKET, Massachusetts – (Satire News) – One of the most unusual clubs anywhere in the nation is the East Coast Polar Bear Club.

These folks will put on their summer swimsuits and bikinis in the middle of winter and then proceed to jump into the ice-cold water.

The temp of the water can be anywhere from 17, all the way down to minus 9.

This year a group of three friends, who had never jumped into the freezing water before decided to jump in.

The three identified by iRumors as Nanette Elberfan, 42, Audra Viptender, 39, and Bethany Peppalini, 43, all decided that it would be a great way to lose some of their fat.

Audra said that if cold water can shrink a man’s pecker then it should certainly shrink their huge tummies.

And so they jumped into the minus 2 degree water and 'un-voila,' not a damn thing happened; other than the fact that the tubby trio froze their collective asses off.