US visitors to the Belgian 'Battle of the Bulge' museum in Bastogne start battling their own 'Bulges!'

After a visit to the fascinating museum in Bastogne, Belgium, dedicated to one of the most horrendous battles of WW2, many visitors after leaving the place stare at their own 'Bulges' and feel quite guilty, especially US visitors!

During their visit they witnessed how heroic US soldiers withstood a 'battling' from Nazi forces, and during the battle thousands nearly died of starvation because clever-arse Hitler cut off supply lines to the US troops stranded in freezing temperatures in this unwelcoming area of Belgium.

One obese US family was heard saying, "Well guys, I think it's about time I battled my bulge!" And that was just the 12-year-old son who looked out of shape.

The rest of the family waddled off to their rented jeep after seeing images of their brave GI's bombarded in foxholes for 8 days in temperatures under -15 degrees centigrade and decided it was time for a nutritional change in honour of their heroes.

However, one rather obese Belgian family, after visiting the museum, were interviewed by Jaggedone's overweight, star CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army) war reporter, Billy Bunter-Bloater. They decided to ignore their 'bulges' and blamed US GI's for giving their grandparents Coca Cola, Chocolate, and other US candy goodies after forcibly removing naughty Nazis from their country.

"Gottverdomme, I love my 'bulges' and will always be thankful to America for giving us such wonderful, unhealthy, fattening foods, pop-me-some-corn baby!" Was their answer.

German obese families visiting the wonderful museum also blame the US for their 'Bulges', but instead of battling them in honour of the defeated Wehrmacht, they feel they actually won the 'Battle of the Bulge' by exporting fatty German Bratwurst and Frankfurters to the US, which Yanks just love!