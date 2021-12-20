Celine Dion Down To 81 Pounds Insists She Is Not Anorexic

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 20 December 2021

image for Celine Dion Down To 81 Pounds Insists She Is Not Anorexic
Ann Coulter who herself is skin and bones, commented that Celine looks like a pretzel stick without the salt.

LAS VEGAS – (Entertainment Satire) – Close friends of songstress Celine Dion are extremely worried about her, as she has dipped down to a skinny-as-hell 81 pounds.

A member of her Las Vegas band, who begged not to have his name released, said that the Canadian singer has lost so much damn weight, that she now resembles a white swizzle stick.

Celine insists that she is fine, although one of her back-up dancers says that she has trouble keeping her panties from falling down to her ankles.

Her assistant commented that she is on the avocado diet; one slice of avocado toast for breakfast, half an avocado slice for lunch, and for dinner she eats two avocado slices in a diet corn tortilla.

SIDENOTE: Celine’s manager noted that the singer does not realize it, but all of the weight loss has caused her to strain her voice in order to hit the high G sharp and the C sharp notes.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AnorexiaCeline DionLas VegasWeight Loss

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more