Queen Elizabeth Has Approved The Building of A Brand New Olympic-Sized Swimming Pool At Buckingham Palace

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 7 December 2021

image for Queen Elizabeth Has Approved The Building of A Brand New Olympic-Sized Swimming Pool At Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth is 95-years-old, but she says she doesn't feel a day over 92.

LONDON – (UK Satire) – Word coming out of Buck House, as that Nazi-loving, sexual predator, Donald J. Trump refers to Buckingham Palace, is that her majesty, has finally approved the construction of a new state-of-the-art Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Neville Twickenbuck, senior reporter for Ta Ta For Now News, broke the story after talking to Camilla Parker-Bowles, wife of Prince Charles at a local Crumpets 'R' Us eatery.

Twickenbuck said that the pool will cost about £3 million, [$4.08 million US Dollars].

Bid requests were sent to over 85 pool builders from all over the world.

The lowest bid came from the We Build Berry, Berry Pretty Swimming Pools Co., which is based in Tijuana, Mexico.

In Other News. Simon Cowell and Piers Morgan want to dispel the rumor that they are trying to purchase Tottenham Hotspur.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Buckingham PalaceQueen Elizabeth IISwimming

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more