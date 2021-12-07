LONDON – (UK Satire) – Word coming out of Buck House, as that Nazi-loving, sexual predator, Donald J. Trump refers to Buckingham Palace, is that her majesty, has finally approved the construction of a new state-of-the-art Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Neville Twickenbuck, senior reporter for Ta Ta For Now News, broke the story after talking to Camilla Parker-Bowles, wife of Prince Charles at a local Crumpets 'R' Us eatery.

Twickenbuck said that the pool will cost about £3 million, [$4.08 million US Dollars].

Bid requests were sent to over 85 pool builders from all over the world.

The lowest bid came from the We Build Berry, Berry Pretty Swimming Pools Co., which is based in Tijuana, Mexico.

In Other News. Simon Cowell and Piers Morgan want to dispel the rumor that they are trying to purchase Tottenham Hotspur.