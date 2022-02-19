Jack-in-the-Box, in An Effort To Increase Patrons, Plans to Add Swimming Pools to Their Restaurants

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 19 February 2022

image for Jack-in-the-Box, in An Effort To Increase Patrons, Plans to Add Swimming Pools to Their Restaurants
Jack-in-the-Box will open it's first franchise swimming pool in Yuma, Arizona.

CALEXICO, California – (Satire News) – A spokesperson for the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant chain has just announced that the 71-year-old company will be implementing a new change to help boost their menu-item sales.

Spokesperson Nanette Cowcaloochi, 47, told the news media that the franchise will be adding swimming pools to each one of the 2,229 stores in the Jack-in-the-Box chain.

Ms. Cowcaloochi, said that a hamburger chain in Hamburg, Germany recently added a pool to their store, and it increased their business by 47.7% in just three weeks.

The Jack-in-the-Box chain will have certified lifeguards at each restaurant and sunscreen and pool noodles will be available upon request.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Fast FoodJack in the BoxSwimming

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more