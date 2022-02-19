Jack-in-the-Box, in An Effort To Increase Patrons, Plans to Add Swimming Pools to Their Restaurants

CALEXICO, California – (Satire News) – A spokesperson for the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant chain has just announced that the 71-year-old company will be implementing a new change to help boost their menu-item sales.

Spokesperson Nanette Cowcaloochi, 47, told the news media that the franchise will be adding swimming pools to each one of the 2,229 stores in the Jack-in-the-Box chain.

Ms. Cowcaloochi, said that a hamburger chain in Hamburg, Germany recently added a pool to their store, and it increased their business by 47.7% in just three weeks.

The Jack-in-the-Box chain will have certified lifeguards at each restaurant and sunscreen and pool noodles will be available upon request.