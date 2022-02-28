Iceland Demands That Russia Close Its Air Force Base

KIRKJUBAEJARKLAUSTUR, Iceland – (Satire News) – Iceland's President Guoni Johannesson, has informed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to get his bombers and fighter jets the hell out of Iceland

Johannesson, told the Icelandic news media, that the damn jet noise has caused the local penguins to stop mating, due to the fact that the loud noise is preventing the male penguins from getting (and maintaining) erections.

He also noted that as a result the female penguins are starting to turn to other female penguins for intimate sex and are entering into lesbionic relationships.

A noted veterinarian from Tijuana, Mexioc, stated that as far as the male polar bears are concerned they are all engaging in what the Swedes refer to "Bear/Twinkie" sex.

SIDENOTE: The overall picture in Iceland does not look good, and Icelandic President Johannesson, has said that he is getting ready to mount an invasion of the Russian Air Base with the Icelandic military, who will be ably assisted by paid mercenaries from China, Bolivia, Slovenia, and Alabama.