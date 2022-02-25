Kentucky Is Discouraging The Nasty Practice of Reusing Condoms

Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 25 February 2022

The governor of Kentucky said that rubbers were not meant to be reused; except of course in third-world countries.

FRANKFORT, Kentucky – (Satire News) – The governor of Kentucky, has just issued a Governor’s Mandate mandating that effective immediately the practice of rinsing out used condoms and reusing them will be stopped.

Gov. Andy Beshear, stated to the press that reusing rubbers is strictly a practice that is only practiced in third-world underdeveloped poor-as-shit countries.

He noted that the reusing of prophylactics, as they are known in Beverly Hills, is not only nasty, it is dirty, it is filthy, it is gross, and it is going to be punishable by spending three days in jail.

Gov. Beshear, has informed the citizens of his state that if someone (male or female) is so poor that they cannot afford to buy brand new condoms, to just contact him at www.brandnewrubbers.sex and he will mail you a box of 3 at no cost.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

