The Trojan Horse Condom Company Is Now Marketing Tiny Condoms For Males With Micro-Penises

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The nation’s leading prophylactic (condom) manufacturer has just announced a new condom that it has just put out on the market.

The condom is extremely tiny and Trojan Horse representative Peter P. Pillowitz, 52, said that it was designed for those males who have a penis condition known as “Micro-Penis.”

The little ‘rubber’ is being sold under the trade name, “Mr. Little, Itty, Bitty Fella.”

Pillowitz remarked that sales have been quite brisk, with more of the ‘condominitos,’ as they are called in Spanish Harlem, being sold in Alabama than in any other state in the union.

The Trojan Horse rep did point out that Alabama is perhaps the reddest state in the nation.

Pillowitz added that the company is already working on producing a “Glow-in-The-Dark Mr. Little, Itty, Bitty Fella” condom.

SIDENOTE: The new state-of-the-art mini-rubber can also be purchased on line by going to www.tinyasheckrubber.sex.