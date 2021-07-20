Dr. Anthony Fauci Verbally Bitch Slaps Senator Rand Paul in a Senate Hearing on The Delta Dawn Virus

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 20 July 2021

image for Dr. Anthony Fauci Verbally Bitch Slaps Senator Rand Paul in a Senate Hearing on The Delta Dawn Virus
Senator Nancy Pelosi commented that Senator Rand Paul has that "I gotta take a dump look."

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Sparks flew all over the place at the latest Delta Dawn Virus Senate Hearing when President Biden’s Chief Medical Director Dr. Anthony Fauci lit into Senator Rand Paul, and literally turned the Kentucky hillbilly into a spineless, little, crow-eating bitch weasel.

One person sitting in the front row commented that she actually saw the senator shed tears as Fauci tore him a new one, as they say in the Bronx.

But Fauci the Fearless, did not stop there, as he went on and mentioned that the Kentucky twat needs to fix his horrible case of diarrhea of the mouth, before he passes out and possibly gets molested by Matt Gaetz.

When Randy the Dandy was asked if he had anymore questions regarding the Delta Dawn Virus, he whispered under his breath that he did, but after getting his ass beaten like a snare drum, he’ll just sit there and look semi-effed up.

In Other News. Eric Trump says that Howard Stern’s comment about him missing two of his gonads is positively false.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Kentucky, Rand Paul, Senate

