The Reason Why The Company That Was Manufacturing Pizza-Flavored Condoms Has Stopped

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 24 February 2022

image for The Reason Why The Company That Was Manufacturing Pizza-Flavored Condoms Has Stopped
I don't think I can fit it all in...

PHILADELPHIA – (Satire News) – The Rubberized Rubber Company of Philadelphia has informed the public that it will discontinue their line of pizza-flavored condoms.

Lana D. Tinhaus, a spokeswoman for RRC stated that they decided on the move after receiving tens of thousands of complaints, mostly from adult women between the ages of 24 and 54.

Miss Tinhaus, who was once married to Mitch McConnell’s step nephew Willard Looneybiz, stated that the complaints centered on the fact that 91% of the women of condom-wearing husbands and/or boyfriends noted that they gained weight.

One complainer stated that after three blow-job sessions she got on the scale and noticed that she had gained 4.5 pounds.

SIDENOTE: Miss Tinhaus said that anyone who still has some of the pizza-flavored condoms can return them for a full refund, as long as they are still sealed.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CondomsOral SexPizzaSex

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more