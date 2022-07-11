Rap Artist Fentanyl OD Celebrates Surviving to 25th Birthday

Funny story written by David E. Wesley

Monday, 11 July 2022

image for Rap Artist Fentanyl OD Celebrates Surviving to 25th Birthday

Detroit, MI - Detroit born rapper Fentanyl OD, most famous for his viral rap hit “Bitches Be Lit” which has over 6 million streams on Spotify, threw himself a lavish birthday celebration with friends, family, and several music industry personnel at nightclub Sans Alive.

"It’s great to be alive!" The 25 year old rapper said, as he played with some face piercings and massaged his heavily tatted left arm.

"I indulge in the powerful and dangerous opioid Fentanyl on a daily basis and I have several gun-toting rivals in gangs that are extremely jealous of my success. I should have been dead by my 22nd birthday, but, I'm still here and kicking. It really is remarkable. My body is not riddled with bullets and I’m breathing. God damn miracle I tell you. Bless the Lord!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
GangsMusicRapViolence

