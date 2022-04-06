Charlie Fairhead's Eyebrows

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 6 April 2022

image for Charlie Fairhead's Eyebrows
God, I just love the new blend of old musical styles.

A new post-punk band has formed, and they are ready to play their first gig at Chutney On The Fritz's youth club on May 28th.

Charlie Fairhead's Eyebrows, named after the long-suffering male nurse on BBC's Casualty, described their sound as a cross between the Sex Pistols, Dinosaur Jnr, John Denver, Elvis Presley, and the most rocking Gregorian Chant music you have ever heard.

The band's spokesman said 'This is a new band, with all of the enthusiasm that a new and young band brings with them. So what if the bassist puts his bass on back to front, and the lead singer looks and dresses like a middle-aged librarian in a small-town's library, this is a hip and happening band. Get there, or be square'.

Tickets for this event are £6.00, or free if you decide to just watch Charlie Fairhead's Eyebrows on an old episode of Casualty.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
LocalMusic

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more