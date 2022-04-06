A new post-punk band has formed, and they are ready to play their first gig at Chutney On The Fritz's youth club on May 28th.

Charlie Fairhead's Eyebrows, named after the long-suffering male nurse on BBC's Casualty, described their sound as a cross between the Sex Pistols, Dinosaur Jnr, John Denver, Elvis Presley, and the most rocking Gregorian Chant music you have ever heard.

The band's spokesman said 'This is a new band, with all of the enthusiasm that a new and young band brings with them. So what if the bassist puts his bass on back to front, and the lead singer looks and dresses like a middle-aged librarian in a small-town's library, this is a hip and happening band. Get there, or be square'.

Tickets for this event are £6.00, or free if you decide to just watch Charlie Fairhead's Eyebrows on an old episode of Casualty.